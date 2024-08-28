Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Price Target Cut to $53.00

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RNA. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Avidity Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Down 1.0 %

RNA stock opened at $43.72 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.69. Avidity Biosciences has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $48.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 0.90.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.11. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,381.82% and a negative return on equity of 32.89%. The company had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avidity Biosciences

In other Avidity Biosciences news, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $225,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,167.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $1,402,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 213,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,500,491.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $225,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,167.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 407,478 shares of company stock valued at $15,447,440. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Avidity Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNA. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 2.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 25.9% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Avidity Biosciences by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Avidity Biosciences by 39.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 60,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

