B. Riley Weighs in on Saul Centers, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BFS)

Get Saul Centers alerts:

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Saul Centers in a research report issued on Thursday, August 22nd. B. Riley analyst J. Massocca now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.72. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Saul Centers’ current full-year earnings is $3.09 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Saul Centers Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BFS opened at $40.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. Saul Centers has a 52 week low of $33.56 and a 52 week high of $41.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.11.

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.29). Saul Centers had a net margin of 20.49% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $66.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.54 million.

Saul Centers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saul Centers

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFS. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Saul Centers in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,272,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Saul Centers by 1,932.1% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 56,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 54,100 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Saul Centers during the first quarter worth approximately $1,293,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Saul Centers by 115.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 31,919 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Saul Centers during the second quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Saul Centers

(Get Free Report)

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.