B. Riley Weighs in on The Joint Corp.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Get Joint alerts:

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Joint in a report issued on Thursday, August 22nd. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Joint’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on JYNT. StockNews.com upgraded Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of Joint in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Joint Price Performance

NASDAQ JYNT opened at $11.23 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.10. The company has a market capitalization of $168.16 million, a P/E ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.60. Joint has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $17.82.

Institutional Trading of Joint

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Joint in the 4th quarter valued at $652,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Joint by 105.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 99,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 50,815 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in Joint by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 603,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after buying an additional 101,850 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Joint by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 82,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Joint in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

About Joint

(Get Free Report)

The Joint Corp. operates and franchises chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Joint Corp. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.