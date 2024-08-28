Bank of Montreal (BMO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$2.93 per share for the quarter.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The bank reported C$2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.74 by C($0.15). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company had revenue of C$7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.06 billion.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

BMO opened at C$119.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$116.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$122.72. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of C$102.67 and a 1 year high of C$133.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$86.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.16.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 74.34%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BMO shares. UBS Group set a C$122.00 price objective on Bank of Montreal and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Desjardins cut their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$129.00 to C$125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$124.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$140.00 to C$132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$141.00 to C$124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$127.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of Montreal

About Bank of Montreal

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.