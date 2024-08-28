Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 27th. Analysts expect Bank of Nova Scotia to post earnings of C$1.62 per share for the quarter.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The bank reported C$1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.55 by C$0.03. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 26.43%. The company had revenue of C$8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.32 billion.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$65.45 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$63.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$64.81. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of C$55.20 and a 12 month high of C$70.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$80.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Bank of Nova Scotia Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Securities increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. CIBC increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$66.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.