Banque Pictet & Cie SA Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,535 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 80,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 24,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $621,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 159,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,193,000 after acquiring an additional 44,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $218.31 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $135.19 and a 1 year high of $219.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $206.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

