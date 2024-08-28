Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barnwell Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:BRN opened at $2.32 on Thursday. Barnwell Industries has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $3.20. The firm has a market cap of $23.26 million, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.47.

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.53 million during the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 18.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Barnwell Industries

In related news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 24,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $69,391.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,767,995 shares in the company, valued at $7,999,505.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders bought a total of 44,312 shares of company stock worth $117,267 in the last 90 days. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Barnwell Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 355,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,612 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.55% of Barnwell Industries worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.

Featured Articles

