Barry Port Sells 3,500 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) CEO Barry Port sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,788,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Barry Port also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 6th, Barry Port sold 3,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $420,000.00.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

Shares of ENSG opened at $148.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.71. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.00 and a 52-week high of $148.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Ensign Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENSG. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in The Ensign Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 278,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in The Ensign Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Macquarie started coverage on The Ensign Group in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.50.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

