Benchmark Lowers WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Price Target to $7.50

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Benchmark from $8.00 to $7.50 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.41% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of WideOpenWest in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

WideOpenWest Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WOW opened at $5.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $471.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.53. WideOpenWest has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average of $4.48.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $158.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.14 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 26.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Don Schena sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total transaction of $52,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 276,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,462,224.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other WideOpenWest news, insider Don Schena sold 10,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total transaction of $52,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 276,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,462,224.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 20,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $104,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,595,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,345,966.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $263,300 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WideOpenWest

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in WideOpenWest by 23.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 33,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 8,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Featured Articles

