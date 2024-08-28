Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Daiwa America

Daiwa America upgraded shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) from a moderate buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BILI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bilibili from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Bilibili from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group raised Bilibili from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.90 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays raised Bilibili from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Bilibili from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.68.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BILI

Bilibili Stock Performance

BILI stock opened at $14.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.43 and a 200-day moving average of $13.46. Bilibili has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $18.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 0.85.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.55). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 21.41% and a negative return on equity of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bilibili will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bilibili

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in Bilibili by 61.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Bilibili in the first quarter worth $112,000. 16.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bilibili

(Get Free Report)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.