Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $10.34 Per Share

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report issued on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Research analyst U. Biswas now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $10.34 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $10.41. The consensus estimate for Bio-Rad Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $10.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bio-Rad Laboratories’ Q1 2025 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.03 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (down from $440.00) on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $401.00 target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $358.20.

Shares of BIO opened at $319.67 on Monday. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 1-year low of $261.59 and a 1-year high of $406.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of -30.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 4.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $305.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.76.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.99. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 51.73% and a positive return on equity of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $638.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.91, for a total transaction of $104,024.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,994.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $180,040,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 32,296.9% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 636,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,773,000 after purchasing an additional 634,311 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,142,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 64.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 494,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,081,000 after purchasing an additional 193,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,866,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

