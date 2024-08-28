BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.20.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLFS. TD Cowen increased their price target on BioLife Solutions from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on BioLife Solutions from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of BLFS opened at $25.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.89. BioLife Solutions has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $26.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.97.

In other news, CMO Todd Berard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $201,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 108,894 shares in the company, valued at $2,197,480.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CMO Todd Berard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $201,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 108,894 shares in the company, valued at $2,197,480.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sarah Aebersold sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $63,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,193.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,844 shares of company stock worth $305,052 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 167.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 165,247 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 42,265 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

