bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

bioMérieux Price Performance

Shares of bioMérieux stock opened at $107.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.06. bioMérieux has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $115.25.

bioMérieux Company Profile

bioMérieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for the diagnosis of infectious diseases in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers systems that use biological samples, such as blood, saliva, urine, etc. for the diagnosis of infectious diseases, including bacterial infections, parasitic infections, and viral infections; and microbiological control of production or the production environment primarily for food, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic industries.

