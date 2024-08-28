Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $63.00 to $70.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Birkenstock traded as high as $64.01 and last traded at $64.01, with a volume of 1552 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.57.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BIRK. Citigroup began coverage on Birkenstock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Birkenstock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Birkenstock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.23.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Birkenstock in the 1st quarter worth about $702,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Birkenstock by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,469,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,428,000 after acquiring an additional 14,089 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Birkenstock in the fourth quarter worth $3,411,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Birkenstock in the first quarter valued at $744,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the 4th quarter valued at $4,873,000. Institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $522.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.98 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Birkenstock Holding plc will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

