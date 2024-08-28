BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. BJ’s Wholesale Club updated its FY25 guidance to $3.75-4.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.750-4.000 EPS.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of BJ opened at $82.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12-month low of $63.08 and a 12-month high of $92.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on BJ shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Gordon Haskett upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $963,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 456,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,014,979.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $963,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 456,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,014,979.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 14,106 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $1,213,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,507,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,544 shares of company stock valued at $7,237,084 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Further Reading

