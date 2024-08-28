BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Northland Capmk

Northland Capmk upgraded shares of BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of BM Technologies in a report on Monday, May 20th. Northland Securities raised shares of BM Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $5.40 in a research report on Thursday.

BM Technologies Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BM Technologies

BM Technologies stock opened at $2.78 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.26. BM Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.22.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BM Technologies stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,626 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 5.44% of BM Technologies worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BM Technologies Company Profile

BM Technologies, Inc, a financial technology company, facilitates deposits and banking services between a customer and its partner banks in the United States. It offers digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students through a full service fintech banking platform. The company was formerly known as BankMobile Technologies, Inc and changed its name to BM Technologies, Inc in January 2021.

