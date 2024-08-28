Boatim (OTC:BTIM) versus Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Critical Survey

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) and Boatim (OTC:BTIM – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Alphabet and Boatim’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphabet 26.70% 30.49% 21.63% Boatim N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.0% of Alphabet shares are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of Alphabet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphabet 0 6 28 1 2.86 Boatim 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alphabet and Boatim, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Alphabet currently has a consensus price target of $203.74, suggesting a potential upside of 23.72%.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alphabet and Boatim’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphabet $328.28 billion 6.20 $73.80 billion $6.52 25.26 Boatim N/A N/A N/A ($0.15) N/A

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than Boatim. Boatim is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alphabet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alphabet beats Boatim on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alphabet

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube. It is also involved in the sale of apps and in-app purchases and digital content in the Google Play and YouTube; and devices, as well as in the provision of YouTube consumer subscription services. The Google Cloud segment offers infrastructure, cybersecurity, databases, analytics, AI, and other services; Google Workspace that include cloud-based communication and collaboration tools for enterprises, such as Gmail, Docs, Drive, Calendar, and Meet; and other services for enterprise customers. The Other Bets segment sells healthcare-related and internet services. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Boatim

(Get Free Report)

Boatim Inc. operates online marketplace and special interest social network for the boating industry and boat users. The company operates boatim.com, an online boat trading marketplace platform. The company was formerly known as Emerald Data Inc. and changed its name to Boatim Inc. in February 2019. Boatim Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.