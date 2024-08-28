Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$110.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BBD.B. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$102.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$83.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$100.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$92.00 to C$114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$105.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

In other news, Senior Officer Barton Wade Demosky sold 6,000 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.00, for a total transaction of C$534,000.00. In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Senior Officer Eve Laurier sold 7,871 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.33, for a total value of C$687,377.58. Also, Senior Officer Barton Wade Demosky sold 6,000 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.00, for a total value of C$534,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,881 shares of company stock worth $5,495,319. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock opened at C$91.94 on Friday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52-week low of C$39.87 and a 52-week high of C$100.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$89.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$73.65. The stock has a market cap of C$7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.99.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

