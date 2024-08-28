BOX (BOX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $264.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.65 million. BOX had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. On average, analysts expect BOX to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $28.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.98. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $30.94.

Several analysts recently commented on BOX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of BOX to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BOX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $351,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,513,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,944,530.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $351,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,513,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,944,530.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $262,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,019,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,283,010.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,556,440. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

