BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.23.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on BP from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. HSBC lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of BP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company.

BP Stock Performance

NYSE:BP opened at $34.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.65. BP has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $40.84.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $47.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.82 billion. BP had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BP will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BP Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BP

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BP. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in BP in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in BP by 576.0% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Featured Stories

