Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Bridgeline Digital in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a hold rating on the stock.
Bridgeline Digital Stock Up 3.6 %
Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 74.05% and a negative net margin of 65.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bridgeline Digital Company Profile
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.
