Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Receives $213.17 Average PT from Analysts

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $213.33.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on BR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $209.03 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.77. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $166.73 and a fifty-two week high of $223.81. The firm has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.01. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 60.07%.

Insider Activity

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $687,862.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,473,779.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 31,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.37, for a total value of $6,540,242.43. Following the transaction, the president now owns 67,215 shares in the company, valued at $13,938,374.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $687,862.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,473,779.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,648 shares of company stock worth $19,297,633 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadridge Financial Solutions

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.