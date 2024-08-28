Brokerages Set Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Price Target at $21.71

Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.71.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Compass Point upgraded Ares Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

ARCC stock opened at $21.08 on Friday. Ares Capital has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $21.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 59.76%. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ares Capital will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 323.3% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

