Brokerages Set AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Target Price at $3,112.71

Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3,112.71.

AZO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,200.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,420.00 to $3,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,278.00 to $3,275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $3,184.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $2,375.35 and a 52 week high of $3,256.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,022.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,972.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 382,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AutoZone by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,998,000 after buying an additional 179,543 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth $678,350,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 243,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,780,000 after acquiring an additional 58,989 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 212,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,296,000 after acquiring an additional 22,507 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

