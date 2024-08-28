Brokerages Set Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Target Price at $27.21

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.40.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Avantor in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Avantor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Avantor Price Performance

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $25.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.08. Avantor has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $28.00.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 5.28%. Equities analysts expect that Avantor will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Avantor by 1,634.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,530,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,839,000 after acquiring an additional 8,038,451 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter worth $156,455,000. CCLA Investment Management raised its position in shares of Avantor by 147,220.3% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 4,720,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,828,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716,940 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter worth $93,433,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the 2nd quarter worth $76,412,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

