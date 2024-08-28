Brokerages Set BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB) PT at $30.00

Shares of BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.17.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TBBB. HSBC upgraded shares of BBB Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of BBB Foods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of BBB Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BBB Foods from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of BBB Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of BBB Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $120,440,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BBB Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $48,934,000. Capital International Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of BBB Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $33,004,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BBB Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,562,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BBB Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $18,668,000. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TBBB opened at $33.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.01 and a 200 day moving average of $23.91. BBB Foods has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $33.16.

BBB Foods Company Profile

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers food products, drinks, hygiene and beauty products, home clean products, coffee, tea and substitutes, jellies and desserts, and baby and pet products. The company also provides branded, private label, and spot products.

