Brokerages Set Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) PT at $196.40

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $196.40.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cheniere Energy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LNG. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 27.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,235 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after buying an additional 6,235 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,236 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,198,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth $854,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 898,191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $153,330,000 after buying an additional 31,832 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNG opened at $184.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.82. Cheniere Energy has a 1-year low of $152.31 and a 1-year high of $187.44.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $2.13. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 28.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.48%.

About Cheniere Energy

(Get Free Report

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.