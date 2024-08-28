Brokerages Set Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Price Target at $100.21

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Crown from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Crown from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Crown

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $1,275,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 593,678 shares in the company, valued at $50,480,440.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $1,275,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 593,678 shares in the company, valued at $50,480,440.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $643,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 586,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,323,381.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,500 shares of company stock worth $2,665,695 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crown during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Crown during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Crown during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Crown by 190.3% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Crown during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Crown Stock Performance

NYSE:CCK opened at $89.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85. Crown has a twelve month low of $69.61 and a twelve month high of $94.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.13.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Crown will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.82%.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

