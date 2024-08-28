Brokerages Set Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Price Target at $40.40

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.40.

EVH has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Evolent Health from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Monday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Evolent Health from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 187,904 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $5,637,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,357,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 187,904 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $5,637,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 411,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,357,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy sold 23,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $731,876.77. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 198,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,141,210.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 307,291 shares of company stock worth $9,290,385. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVH. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Evolent Health by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,313,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073,959 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 125.0% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,736,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Evolent Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,759,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 35.2% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,026,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,376 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Evolent Health by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,675,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,400 shares during the period.

EVH stock opened at $31.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.56. Evolent Health has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.39 and a beta of 1.54.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $647.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Evolent Health will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

