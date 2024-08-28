Brokerages Set Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) PT at $4.55

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.10.
Separately, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $3.80 to $3.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.
Shares of KC opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. Kingsoft Cloud has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.84. The firm has a market cap of $646.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations primarily in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, network, database, big data, security, storage, and delivery solutions.
