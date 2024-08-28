Brokerages Set Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) PT at $4.55

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.10.

Separately, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $3.80 to $3.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 640,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 312,132 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 625,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 20,084 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 4.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 460,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 5.5% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 225,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 33.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 35,175 shares in the last quarter. 13.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KC opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. Kingsoft Cloud has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.84. The firm has a market cap of $646.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations primarily in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, network, database, big data, security, storage, and delivery solutions.

