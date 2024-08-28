Brokerages Set LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) PT at $279.30

Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $279.30.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on LPL Financial from $290.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on LPL Financial from $326.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities upped their target price on LPL Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $322.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

LPL Financial Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $223.82 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.92. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.90. LPL Financial has a fifty-two week low of $187.19 and a fifty-two week high of $289.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 52.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that LPL Financial will post 15.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total value of $1,574,288.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,546,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,141,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,446,000 after acquiring an additional 48,439 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in LPL Financial by 9.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,589,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,329,000 after purchasing an additional 233,242 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in LPL Financial by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,765,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,434,000 after purchasing an additional 738,509 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,194,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,684,000 after purchasing an additional 88,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,103,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,586,000 after buying an additional 275,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

