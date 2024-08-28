Brokerages Set Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Target Price at $59.08

Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.08.

Get Lumentum alerts:

LITE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Lumentum from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Lumentum from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LITE

Lumentum Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of LITE opened at $57.48 on Friday. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $60.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 24.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $308.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lumentum will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumentum

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LITE. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 714.3% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Lumentum by 93.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lumentum

(Get Free Report

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.