Brokerages Set Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Price Target at $19.22

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.22.

Several research firms have weighed in on MARA. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

MARA opened at $17.75 on Friday. Marathon Digital has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $34.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 5.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.48 and its 200 day moving average is $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 23.07 and a quick ratio of 23.07.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $145.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.86 million. Marathon Digital had a net margin of 62.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Research analysts expect that Marathon Digital will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Said Ouissal sold 10,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $209,448.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,943. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARA. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 121.1% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 6.1% during the second quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 4.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in Marathon Digital by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

