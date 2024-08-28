Brokerages Set Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Price Target at $98.83

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.83.

Several research firms have recently commented on OTIS. Argus boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $93.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.83. Otis Worldwide has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $100.84. The stock has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.03.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

Institutional Trading of Otis Worldwide

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,773,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913,933 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 12.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,247,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,945,000 after purchasing an additional 907,972 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $628,855,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 138.3% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,464,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 27.2% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,135,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,061,000 after purchasing an additional 883,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

