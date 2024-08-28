Brokerages Set Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Price Target at $30.00

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on PDCO shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Patterson Companies from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Patterson Companies

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 7,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $180,327.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,749,499.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Patterson Companies news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $28,843.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,870.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 7,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $180,327.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,749,499.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,149 shares of company stock worth $415,851 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the second quarter worth $246,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 1,574.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 340,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,201,000 after purchasing an additional 319,700 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,939,000. Scientech Research LLC grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 30.2% in the second quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $947,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $24.98 on Monday. Patterson Companies has a 12-month low of $22.29 and a 12-month high of $34.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Patterson Companies will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.