Brokerages Set Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Price Target at $42.71

Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.71.

Get Pinterest alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PINS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pinterest

Pinterest Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:PINS opened at $31.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 150.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.34 and its 200 day moving average is $37.46. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $23.59 and a 12 month high of $45.19.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $853.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.75 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 6.94%. Pinterest’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts predict that Pinterest will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pinterest news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $1,343,826.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,040.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $1,343,826.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,040.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 2,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $115,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 186,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,410,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,689 shares of company stock valued at $1,628,002 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinterest

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth about $241,229,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Pinterest by 1,188.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,989,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524,796 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Pinterest by 128.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,580,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134,776 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Pinterest by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,036,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,925 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the second quarter worth about $98,655,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.