Brokerages Set Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Price Target at $62.00

Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

RYAN has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ryan Specialty from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research cut Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ryan Specialty in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ryan Specialty from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Ryan Specialty from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryan Specialty

In other news, President Timothy William Turner sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,532.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, President Timothy William Turner sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,532.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeremiah Rawlins Bickham sold 26,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $1,709,866.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,397.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,101,761 shares of company stock valued at $131,512,108 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the 4th quarter worth about $1,284,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the 1st quarter worth about $727,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the 2nd quarter worth about $474,000. Embree Financial Group purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the 1st quarter worth about $1,701,000. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 475,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,393,000 after purchasing an additional 50,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of RYAN opened at $64.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Ryan Specialty has a one year low of $41.49 and a one year high of $69.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.58, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.28.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.02%.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Further Reading

