Brokerages Set State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) PT at $88.89

Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.89.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of STT stock opened at $85.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.50. State Street has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $86.25.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. State Street had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that State Street will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 51.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,919 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in State Street by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 125,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,718,000 after buying an additional 11,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

