Brokerages Set The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Target Price at $68.00

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BNS. StockNews.com downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

NYSE BNS opened at $48.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $39.79 and a 12-month high of $51.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.47.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 11.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.769 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,388.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3,127.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 70.6% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 144.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

