Brokerages Set Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) PT at $25.20

Shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.20.

VERV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Verve Therapeutics Trading Up 8.0 %

Verve Therapeutics stock opened at $5.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $467.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.84. Verve Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $20.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.09.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. Verve Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 933.08% and a negative return on equity of 35.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 219.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verve Therapeutics will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Novo Holdings A S lifted its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 2,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,712,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $671,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 825.5% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 132,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 118,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 4,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

About Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

Further Reading

