Brokers Issue Forecasts for Cybin Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:CYBN)

Cybin Inc. (NYSE:CYBN – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Cybin in a research note issued on Friday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cybin’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cybin’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Cybin (NYSE:CYBN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cybin in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

CYBN stock opened at $0.27 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27. Cybin has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYBN. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cybin during the first quarter valued at $95,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cybin during the first quarter valued at $930,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cybin during the first quarter valued at $5,770,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cybin during the first quarter valued at $24,041,000. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cybin by 38.3% during the second quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 19,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340,000 shares during the period. 17.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cybin Inc is a biotechnology company. It is focused on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders. Cybin Inc is based in Toronto, Canada.

