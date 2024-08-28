Brokers Issue Forecasts for OSI Systems, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Get OSI Systems alerts:

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of OSI Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 23rd. Roth Capital analyst J. Martin anticipates that the technology company will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for OSI Systems’ current full-year earnings is $8.09 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for OSI Systems’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.81 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.68 EPS.

OSIS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on OSI Systems from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

OSI Systems stock opened at $146.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. OSI Systems has a 52 week low of $103.04 and a 52 week high of $158.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.30 and a 200-day moving average of $138.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $480.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other OSI Systems news, insider Shalabh Chandra sold 676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $94,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Alan I. Edrick sold 13,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total transaction of $1,952,227.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,310,575.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shalabh Chandra sold 676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $94,302.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,758 shares of company stock valued at $6,414,517. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thematics Asset Management grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 158,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,390,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in OSI Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $959,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 1,193.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 29,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after buying an additional 26,806 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in OSI Systems by 271.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after buying an additional 25,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth $921,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

