Brokers Set Expectations for Target Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Target in a report issued on Thursday, August 22nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the retailer will post earnings of $9.70 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.00. The consensus estimate for Target’s current full-year earnings is $9.31 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Target’s FY2026 earnings at $10.89 EPS.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

TGT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Target from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Target from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.18.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $158.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Target has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.86. The company has a market capitalization of $73.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 174 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.28%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

