Burlington Stores (BURL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 29th. Analysts expect Burlington Stores to post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Burlington Stores to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $278.99 on Wednesday. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $115.66 and a 1 year high of $280.08. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.73, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $250.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.07.

BURL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $252.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $258.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.43.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $126,152.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,809,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

