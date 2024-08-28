Burlington Stores (BURL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 29th. Analysts expect Burlington Stores to post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Burlington Stores to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Burlington Stores Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $278.99 on Wednesday. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $115.66 and a 1 year high of $280.08. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.73, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $250.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.07.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Transactions at Burlington Stores
In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $126,152.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,809,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Burlington Stores Company Profile
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
