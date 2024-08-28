Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Receives $30.11 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.11.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CABA. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Cabaletta Bio from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Friday, June 21st. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Cabaletta Bio from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Cabaletta Bio from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

Cabaletta Bio Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of CABA opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. Cabaletta Bio has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $26.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.42.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cabaletta Bio will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CABA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Cabaletta Bio by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the 1st quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Birchview Capital LP purchased a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the 4th quarter worth $227,000.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

