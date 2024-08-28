CACI International (NYSE:CACI) PT Raised to $535.00 at Bank of America

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $450.00 to $535.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on CACI International from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on CACI International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on CACI International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James lowered CACI International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CACI International from $383.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $461.00.

CACI International Price Performance

CACI opened at $476.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $448.08 and a 200-day moving average of $412.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92. CACI International has a 12-month low of $302.21 and a 12-month high of $482.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CACI International will post 20.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CACI International

In other news, CEO John S. Mengucci sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.18, for a total value of $4,631,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,368 shares in the company, valued at $42,319,830.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $141,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John S. Mengucci sold 10,000 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.18, for a total transaction of $4,631,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,319,830.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,858,738. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after buying an additional 4,283 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 418.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CACI International during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Finally, Running Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CACI International by 10.6% in the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 30,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

