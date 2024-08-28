Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

WHD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cactus in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cactus from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cactus from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cactus from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Cactus Stock Performance

NYSE WHD opened at $60.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.98. Cactus has a twelve month low of $37.58 and a twelve month high of $64.96.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $290.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.76 million. Cactus had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cactus will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Cactus Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cactus

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cactus in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cactus in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cactus by 221,300.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cactus during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Cactus by 251.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

