Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 5,083 Shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $50,632,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $18,982,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $10,371,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,043,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,458,000 after acquiring an additional 207,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 464,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,383,000 after acquiring an additional 75,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

In related news, Director Katharine Terry sold 1,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $60,946.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,516.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SKWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.75.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Price Performance

NASDAQ SKWD opened at $39.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.61. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.97 and a one year high of $41.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.21 and its 200-day moving average is $36.38.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.15. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $279.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Featured Stories

