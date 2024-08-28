Calamos Advisors LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its stake in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,517 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of ACM Research worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get ACM Research alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACM Research by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 157,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in ACM Research by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in ACM Research by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in ACM Research by 297.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in ACM Research by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Haiping Dun sold 19,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $435,378.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 855,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,350,686.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ACM Research news, insider Jian Wang sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $662,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 253,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,587,197.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 19,239 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $435,378.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 855,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,350,686.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,329 shares of company stock worth $3,044,834 in the last quarter. 31.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACM Research Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $19.51 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.93 and a 200-day moving average of $24.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.55. ACM Research, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.53 and a 52 week high of $34.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $202.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.05 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACMR shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of ACM Research from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ACMR

ACM Research Profile

(Free Report)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.