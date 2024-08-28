Calamos Advisors LLC Trims Stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,296 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get CBIZ alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBIZ Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CBZ stock opened at $72.02 on Monday. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $86.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 0.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.29). CBIZ had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $420.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBZ. Sidoti upgraded CBIZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded CBIZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Get Our Latest Report on CBIZ

CBIZ Profile

(Free Report)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.